Michigan Basketball: Dusty May addresses late game altercation between Wolverines and Spartans
As time was winding down during Sunday's clash between Michigan and Michigan State, the Spartan seniors carried out a tradition where they kiss the logo midcourt before exiting the game. While that tradition typically goes off without any issue, Sunday's attempt led to an altercation between a couple of Wolverines and a Spartan.
With both L.J. Cason and Phat Phat Brooks standing at midcourt, Spartan guard Tre Holloman took issue with what perceived as a disrespectful move from the pair of Wolverines. He approached Cason and Brooks at midcourt and a shoving match began.
Following the game, Michigan head coach Dusty May said he was unaware of the Michigan State tradition.
"I didn't know there was a tradition," May said. "When they're shooting free throws and we've got guys standing at halfcourt, there's not a tradition where we can't stand at halfcourt while the game is going on. So I'm not familiar with that. Is that a tradition?"
May was clearly trying to walk the line between minimizing what occurred and standing up for his players. After all, standing at halfcourt during a free throws is typically not any cause for an issue between two programs.
"Obviously it took a while, but we're fine with that," May continued. "They've earned the right for that. Their seniors have poured their hearts out. As far as whatever happened, are we not allowed to stand at halfcourt they're shooting free throws?
"Look, they earned the right to rub our noses in it. it is what it is. We have to play better, we have to get tougher. And so we move on and we get to compete for another championship this week."
