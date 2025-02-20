Michigan Basketball: Dusty May after two 7-footers on recruiting trail
On Wednesday, it was reported that Michigan was in the running for an elite 7-footer who's a member of the Serbian U18-19 national team, Aleksa Dimitrijević. He plans to be in Ann Arbor on Friday to watch the No. 12 Michigan Wolverines battle No. 14 Michigan State, a rivalry showdown that is shaping up to be one of the biggest regular season games of the year.
But as we've seen this season, May is more than capable of using multiple 7-footers at once. Both Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin had been incredibly impactful as the 7-foot duo in Ann Arbor, with Goldin averaging 15.7 ppg and Wolf averaging 12.9 ppg. And while their talents on the offensive end are undeniable, they're disruptive presence defensively is something that makes the Wolverines incredibly though to beat.
So is it possible the Wolverines can continue that success by bringing in two more 7-footers in 2026? It certainly looks like they'll attempt it.
On Thursday, reports surfaced that Michigan is also pursuing 7-1 German prospect, Malick Kordel. The 20-year old is reportedly being heavily recruited by Butler, Villanova, and Michigan. As part of Germany's 3rd division, Kordel is averaging 12 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game, and 1.7 blocks per game.
