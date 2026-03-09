Michigan Basketball is Reportedly Finalizing Two-Year Series With Perennial Big East Power

According to College Hoops Today's Jon Rothstein, Michigan is finalizing an agreement to have a home-and-home series with Marquette out of the Big East Conference.

While Rothstein noted that there is no timetable for an official announcement, the series would begin next season in Ann Arbor. Michigan would then pay the favor by heading to Milwaukee to play Marquette in the 2027-28 season.

The Golden Eagles had a less than desirable season this year. Marquette went 12-19 and finished seventh in the Big East in the regular season. Unless the Golden Eagles go on a Cinderella run, Marquette is going to miss the NCAA Tournament.

But that's not the norm. Marquette had made it to four NCAA Tournaments in a row before likely missing this season, and it's normally toward the top of the Big East Conference.

Back when Buzz Williams was Marquette's coach, the Golden Eagles were a powerhouse among the college basketball elite. Marquette made it to five NCAA Tournaments in Williams' six years leading the charge. The Golden Eagles hit a dry spell with Steve Wojciechowski at the helm, making it to the Big Dance twice in his seven years as the head coach.

Michigan vs. Marquette history

The Wolverines and Golden Eagles have met twice before, but both coming on a neutral court.

Michigan first met Marquette back in the 2009-10 season, where the Wolverines fell to the Golden Eagles in late November, 79-65. The game was played in Orlando and that was the year Marquette had future NBA players Jimmy Butler, Lazar Hayward, and Darius Johnson-Odom.

Michigan's Manny Harris led the way for the Maize and Blue, scoring 22 points. Michigan also had Deshawn Sims, Stu Douglass, Zack Novack, and the late Darius Morris on the roster.

The Wolverines got their revenge against Maquette the next time the two teams squared off.

Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

During the 2016-17 season, Michigan met the Golden Eagles in New York in mid-November. The Wolverines would go on to beat Marquette, 79-61.

Zak Irvin led the way for Michigan, scoring 16 points. Both future NBA players, DJ Wilson and Mo Wagner, started for the Wolverines in the game, and Duncan Robinson came off the bench.

With the two teams tied at 1-1, the winner of the next season will hold the tiebreaker. Michigan is coming off its best regular-season in the program's history, going 29-2 in the regular season. The Wolverines have won the Big Ten outright and are looking to make a statement in the NCAA Tournament.