Michigan finishes resurgent season with top 10 AP Poll ranking

After one of the worst seasons in program history, head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines finished ranked at No. 10 in the final AP Poll of the season.

Michigan head coach Dusty May
Michigan head coach Dusty May / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One year ago, the Michigan Wolverines went into the offseason reeling from an 8-24 season. Michigan would lose over 70% of their offensive production through transfers or players declaring early for the draft, and it seemed like everything was in shambles in Ann Arbor.

After Juwan Howard's departure, Warde Manuel knew he had to hire a coach that was willing and able to start from the bottom. He found his man in Dusty May. May went to work immediately, landing seven players in the transfer portal. Those players would shape the incredible season to come.

In the 2024-25 season, the Wolverines finished tied for second in the Big Ten regular season standings, with an astonishing 11 game turnaround from the previous season. They then rolled through the Big Ten Tournament, hoisting the trophy in a tournament they were not even invited to the previous year. In the NCAA Tournament the Wolverines cruised to the Sweet Sixteen before a second half melt down cost them a shot at the Elite Eight.

While the team was disappointed, the season was an overall success by all accounts. That success was evident when the final AP Poll was released on Tuesday. The Wolverines found themselves ranked at No. 10, an incredible finish compared to where this team was a year ago. Coach May has continued his hot streak in the offseason portal and the Wolverine program looks poised to attain even higher heights in the 2025-26 campaign.

Wolf
Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) shoots against Michigan Wolverines center Danny Wolf (1) and center Vladislav Goldin (50). Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

