Change of plans: Michigan basketball forward transfers to different school
Last week, Michigan basketball forward Sam Walters committed to Mississippi State after entering the transfer portal. But that lasted just a week.
On Tuesday, Walters informed the media that he had instead committed and signed with SMU. When Walters transferred to Mississippi State, he said it felt like the right place to go to develop his game.
"I felt like it's a great place for me to develop and they can really help me as a player. I'm excited for the future," said Walters.
Now heading to SMU, Walters will hope to play a much bigger role than he had at Michigan. A back injury derailed Walters' season in Ann Arbor, but when healthy, Walters came off the bench as a three-point ace.
The 6-10 sharpshooter played in 23 games for Dusty May's team before suffering that back injury. Walters averaged five points and shot 36.6% from 3. His shot started to dwindle before he was shut down for the season due to the injury.
Michigan has landed four players from the transfer portal this cycle. UAB's Yaxel Lendeborg, Illinois' Morez Johnson Jr., North Carolina's Elliot Cadeau, and UCLA's Aday Mara.
