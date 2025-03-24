Michigan basketball freshman enters transfer portal during NCAA Tournament run
The spring transfer portal opened on Monday and Michigan basketball freshman Justin Pippen is set to enter the protal, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. Pippen came to the Wolverines after Dusty May was hired and he committed to the program last April. The son of Scottie Pippen, he was ranked as a four-star recruit and the nation's 106th-ranked player in the '24 cycle.
Pippen was one of three commitments in the 2024 class. He was arguably the biggest name for May but three-star guard LJ Cason has received more playing time and has been a big part of the team during their NCAA Tournament run. Pippen has played in 28 games for the Wolverines during his true freshman year. He averaged 1.6 points in 6.6 minutes per game.
Michigan has five-star guard Trey McKenney coming in next cycle and he figures to have a potential starting role as soon as next season. Michigan is coming off of two wins in the NCAA Tournament against UC San Diego and Texas A&M. It's unfortunate the Wolverines have to lose a member of their program during an NCAA Tournament run, but with the way the transfer portal calendar is set up, these players have to make the best decision for them.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst on Michigan football true freshman '[He] will bring some flash to Michigan's offense'
Michigan football star takes massive fall in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
Social media reacts to Michigan basketball storming past Texas A&M and onto the Sweet 16
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7