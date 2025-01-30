Michigan Basketball gives health update on starting center Vlad Goldin
Prior to Michigan men's basketball's 76-72 win over Penn State, news broke that starting center Vlad Goldin was "questionable" for the game due to illness.
Goldin ended up playing 17 minutes, well shy of his season average, and scored four points on 2-of-4 shooting while adding three rebounds, one assist and a steal. It was a sharp drop off for the seven-footer, who leads the Wolverines in points per game at 15.7 and is the team's second-leading rebounder at six per game.
With Michigan (15-5, 7-2 Big Ten) returning to action on Saturday with a road trip to Rutgers (11-10, 4-6), assistant coach Drew Williamson provided an update on Goldin's status on Thursday morning.
"He's better," Williamson said. "He was at practice this morning. We tried to limit his reps so he can get his wind back.
"He's eating some food now. He was struggling to eat the last couple days, so I think he'll be ready to go by the weekend. He was running up and down the floor today.
Williamson confirmed the illness that has plagued Goldin this week is "flu-like" in nature.
"Yeah, it just hit him randomly," the assistant coach said. "He was fine, and then he came to practice the next day and was kinda sick, so we had him sit out of shootaround. We didn't see him at all until game time. He's a warrior. He's a guy that [would say], 'If I could give you guys four minutes, that's more than enough.'"
Saturday's game between Michigan and Rutgers is scheduled to tipoff at 3:30 p.m. ET, with FOX carrying the televised broadcast.
