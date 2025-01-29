Top-ranked offensive lineman in Michigan locks in official visit with Wolverines
Michigan Football landed the top three in-state high school prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, and looks to continue its dominance in its home state in the 2026 cycle.
To that end, the Wolverines have their sights set on four-star Portage (Mich.) Northern offensive tackle Gregory Patrick, the second-highest ranked prospect in the state in the '26 class. The interest is mutual, as Patrick has just locked in an official visit to Ann Arbor for the weekend of June 20, according to Rivals' Greg Smith.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Patrick is considered the No. 125 overall prospect and No. 11 offensive tackle in his class. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder has garnered 23 scholarship offers during his recruitment, drawing interest from the likes of Alabama, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Washington and Michigan State, among several others.
Offensive line remains a major priority for the Wolverines under head coach Sherrone Moore and position coach Grant Newsome. Michigan landed five-star Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest offensive tackle Andrew Babalola (No. 16 overall prospect) in the 2025 class, and look to reel in anther Top 50 prospect in Denton (Texas) Ryan offensive tackle Ty Haywood as the '25 cycle comes to a close next week.
The Wolverines have two prospects committed to its 2026 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
