Recruiting: Sherrone Moore checks in on Ohio State's top-ranked 2026 commit, other Michigan targets
Michigan's struggles at the quarterback position were well-documented in 2024, but another position that the Wolverines need better production from is wide receiver.
It's a position group that's taken a back seat in Ann Arbor over much of the past decade, but changes may be on the horizon with the hire of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Michigan went out and landed a Top 80 talent in four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide receiver Andrew Marsh in the 2025 class, but could head coach Sherrone Moore have his sights set even higher in 2026?
As On3's E.J. Holland points out, Moore made a trip to the West Coast this weekend to visit Mater Dei High School, home of five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. — the top-ranked commit in Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class — as well as a handful of other Michigan targets.
Henry Jr. has been committed to the Buckeyes since July 28, but has expressed interest in Oregon, Tennessee and Texas A&M and has taken unofficial visits to multiple schools since giving his verbal pledge to Ohio State. This has led Holland to speculate whether Michigan could get more heavily involved in Henry Jr's recruitment, with a significant NIL package for the wide receiver.
According to On3's Industry Ranking, Henry Jr. is considered the No. 5 overall prospect, No. 1 wide receiver and No. 1 player in the state of California for the 2026 recruiting class.
While visiting Mater Dei, Moore had the opportunity to check in on several other targets for the Wolverines, including high four-star tight end Mark Bowman (No. 78 overall, No. 4 TE) and four-star edge rusher Shaun Scott (No. 256 overall, No. 26 EDGE). Michigan also extended an offer to 2027 defensive lineman Montana Toilolo.
The Wolverines have two prospects committed to its 2026 class so far in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, though U-M is having to fend off flip attempts from Florida, Georgia and Miami for Jennings.
