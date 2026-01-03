Michigan basketball GM Kyle Church talks dominant roster, Final Four contending team

The Michigan basketball team is on fire and is arguably the best team in the nation. The Wolverines just dominated USC on Friday night -- a team that was second in the Big Ten in scoring. But the Trojans had few answers for Michigan, and the Wolverines cruised to an easy 96-66 win over USC.

It's hard to imagine how any team can beat Michigan. Yes, the Wolverines will likely suffer a few losses this season, but as of now, Michigan appears to be too dominant to be stopped. The Wolverines have three big men, guard play, and depth that can match anyone.

One person who knows Michigan quite well is GM and assistant coach Kyle Church. Recently, Church sat down with former Michigan big man Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops!, a part of Hail Media! to discuss the Wolverines.

McCormick broke down his top five Big Ten teams that could win the conference -- spoiler alert, Michigan is No. 1. After that, McCormick and Church spoke and talked about all things Michigan. Church spoke on how the Wolverines were able to build the roster they have today and how Michigan was able to land Trey McKenney, along with the rest of the class.

Plus, Church has coached with Dusty May for a long time, and knows him very well. You can get a behind-the-scenes look at how May conducts himself on and off the court and a look into his coaching style.

You can see the full video from Tim McCormick and Kyle Church below on Hail Media!'s YouTube page.