Michigan officially hires BYU DC Jay Hill, Kyle Whittingham gives statement

Kyle Whittingham's staff at Michigan is almost completely in place, and we knew going into Friday that BYU's Jay Hill was going to come over to coordinate the Michigan defense.

On Friday, the Wolverines made it official -- the first official hiring of the Whittingham era. Hill comes to Michigan after working with Whittingham at Utah, but most recently, coordinating the Cougars' defense for the past three seasons.

Both Whittingham and Hill gave a statement on the hire.

Kyle Whittingham's statement

"Jay Hill is a great leader and one of the sharpest defensive minds in the game," said Whittingham. "His competitive nature and commitment to excellence will help us forge a disciplined, tough defense that prides itself on physicality. Jay has the ability to consistently put players in the best position to succeed and make plays. We're excited to welcome Jay and his family to Ann Arbor, and we are confident they'll be a tremendous addition to our Michigan Football family."

Jay Hill's statement

"It is an absolute honor for me and my family to join the Michigan Wolverines," said Hill. "We are so excited to join Coach Whittingham, his staff and look forward to building relationships with these great players. The Michigan program is deep with history and tradition that I look forward to honoring. The opportunity to develop great young men on and off the field and ultimately win championships at Michigan is something we are dedicated to do. I can't wait to get started. Go Blue!"

More on Hill

At BYU, Hill was the Cougars' associate head coach while serving as defensive coordinator and safeties coach. The defense scored eight defensive touchdowns during his tenure in Provo. Under Hill, BYU achieved several led BYU to a couple of the NCAA's top statistical units the past few seasons, listing No. 13 in total defense in 2024 and currently ranking No. 35 in 2025. The Cougars have been among the top 20 nationally in scoring defense the past two seasons, as well: No. 18 in 2024 (19.6 ppg) and No. 21 in 2025 (19.1).

In 2025, BYU listed in the top 25 of seven defensive categories: No. 5 in red zone defense (70.4%), No. 7 in interceptions (17), No. 10 in defensive TDs (3), No. 14 in turnovers gained (24), No. 19 in third down defense (33%), No. 21 in scoring defense and No. 25 in pass efficiency defense (116.97 rating).

The Cougars led the nation with 22 interceptions during the 2024 season. The defense listed 20th nationally in passing yards (182.5 ypg) and ranked 13th in the country in total defense (308.8 ypg).

Hill has head coaching experience, holding the top position at FCS Weber State for nine seasons (2014-22). He guided the Wildcats to a 68-39 overall record during that time, leading the program to four Big Sky Championships. Hill was also named the Big Sky Coach of the Year in 2020. His teams reached the FCS playoffs during six of his nine seasons and played in the semifinals during the 1999 season. He left Weber State as the school's all-time winningest head coach to accept the position at BYU. Two of his former players at Weber State have made the NFL's Pro Bowl and received All-Pro honors in recent years: wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (Seattle Seahawks) and cornerback Taron Johnson (Buffalo Bills).

Hill spent 12 years coaching with Whittingham at Utah prior to accepting the head coaching position at Weber State. That tenure made Hill one of the longest tenured members of Whittingham's staff. During that stint with the Utes, Hill was the special teams coordinator for nine seasons and showed his versatility by coaching on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, mentoring the cornerbacks (2005-06, 2010-11), running backs (2012) and tight ends (2007-09, 2013). In addition, Hill spent four years as a graduate assistant (2001-03) and administrative assistant (2004).

Hill was the position coach for four All-Americans who combined to earn five honors: defensive back Eric Weddle in 2006, Louie Sakoda, twice (punter in 2007 and as a placekicker in 2008), punt returner Shaky Smithson in 2010 and kick returner Reggie Dunn in 2012. Weddle was drafted in the second round by San Diego and was a Pro Bowl safety for the Chargers. Sakoda, the only unanimous consensus All-American in Utah football history, was a Lou Groza and Ray Guy Award finalist in 2008. Smithson led the nation in punt return yards and average in 2010. Dunn set five NCAA records, including the most 100-yard kickoff returns for a touchdown in a game (2), season (4) and career (5).

At the conference level, Weddle and Sakoda combined to win five Mountain West Conference Player of the Year awards--Weddle as the defensive MVP in 2005 and 2006, and Sakoda as the special teams award winner in three consecutive years from 2006-08. Both were two-time first-team all-MWC selections.