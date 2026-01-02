Michigan linked to two transfer targets on Day 1 of transfer portal

The transfer portal opened on Friday and it's in full gear. Michigan has lost a few players to the portal on Friday like LB Cole Sullivan, CB Elijah Dotson, and Semaj Morgan -- with more likely to come. While it's early, there hasn't been too buzz surrounding Michigan getting incoming talent -- which will also come to fruition eventually.

However, On3's Pete Nakos linked two prospects to Michigan on Day 1 of the portal opening. Nakos linked Utah defensive lineman John Henry Daley and NC State WR Terrell Anderson as names to watch for the Wolverines.

John Henry Daley

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

This pairing makes the most sense for both parties. Michigan needs to beef up its defensive line and Utah defensive ends coach Lewis Powell is coming to the Wolverines to coach the same position. Under Powell, Daley was an All-American in 2025, while playing in 11 games.

Daley was tied for sixth in the nation with 11.5 sacks and was also tied for fourth in the country with 17.5 TFLs. The Wolverines have been known for top defensive ends for quite awhile and Daley would be the next one in Ann Arbor.

The 6-foot-4, 255-pound lineman was a redshirt sophomore this year. Daley transferred from BYU to Utah in 2024. Last season, Daley had four tackles for the Utes. In 2023, with BYU, he had three tackles.

Terrell Anderson

Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson just wrapped up his second season with the Wolfpack. In 2025, the 6-foot-2 WR led the team with 629 yards on 39 receptions. He added five TDs.

The former four-star recruit came to NC State last season and played in every game as a true freshman. Anderson caught 14 passes for 158 yards and one score. Nakos linked Michigan to Anderson, along with Florida, USC, Georgia, Ole Miss, TCU, SMU, Louisville, UCLA, LSU, Texas Tech, Arkansas, FSU, and Miami.

The Wolverines do need playmakers and Anderson is probably looking to go somewhere where he can shine and play alongside a good quarterback. Michigan's offense is going to change under Jason Beck and it could be an intriguing spot for playmakers.