Michigan to get a visit from 1200-yard WR in the transfer portal
It's not a secret that Michigan needs to add some serious threats in the passing game. The Wolverines added former Indiana WR Donaven McCulelley last season in the portal, but it was true freshman Andrew Marsh that led the charge -- even after playing sparingly in the first three games of the season.
One player who could really help Michigan out is North Texas WR Wyatt Young. According to CBS Sports, Young is set to take a visit to Ann Arbor after entering the transfer portal. The talented playmaker will also visit Oklahoma, Louisville, and Missouri.
RELATED: Michigan transfer portal tracker: Every player coming in and out of the program in 2026
Young was sensational this season for North Texas. He led the conference -- was third in the nation -- with 1,264 receiving yards on 70 receptions and added 10 touchdowns. It was his sophomore season with the Mean Green and last season, as a freshman, Young had 17 catches for 220 yards and one score.
Young's accolades this season
- Named a First Team All-American Conference and a PFSN First Team All-American at wide receiver
- racked up 1,264 receiving yards on 70 catches as a sophomore, the second most receiving yards in a season in program history
- ranked third in the FBS in receiving yards, fifth in receiving yards per game (93.0) and 10th in touchdown receptions (10)
- earned the distinction of American Conference Offensive Player of the Week after setting a conference record with 295 receiving yards on eight catches with two scores in the win over Rice
- ranked No. 1 among FBS receivers per PFF with an overall receiving grade of 92.6 during the regular season
What Young would mean for Michigan
If the Wolverines could get the 6-foot playmaker out of Texas, it would give Michigan an instant 1-2 threat to go along with Andrew Marsh -- if the Wolverines can also keep him. Right now, Michigan is missing another go-to playmaker for Bryce Underwood.
With Jason Beck coming to Ann Arbor to run the show, he will need to add a few more WRs to run the offense.
