Michigan basketball in contact with nations leading three-point shooter
It is a rare feat to make more three-point shots than two-point shots in a season. but that feat was accomplished by Monmouth guard Abdi Bashir, Jr. In the 2024-25 season, Bashir connected on 127 three-point shots while only making 95 two-point shots. the 6-foot-7, 160-pound shooting guard shot almost 38% from beyond the arc during the season. Head coach Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines staff have reached out to the transfer portal star and are in discussions about possible options for Bashir to bring his long-range talents to Ann Arbor.
With Nimari Burnett set to graduate, May is looking for options to replace his three-point prowess. Bashir clearly fits the bill. He is a constant threat from the perimeter who can keep teams honest and unable to clog the lane or inhibit passing lanes.
While the main effort remains in replacing the twin 7-footers Vald Goldin and Danny Wolf, May would be remiss to not at least engage with a player like Bashir. It is rare to find 20 point per game scorers that shoot at such a high percentage from deep.
The portal has been open for a few weeks now and May and his staff have been extremely active in their efforts to replace the talent they are losing. The program looks to be trending in a positive direction and with May's player friendly coaching style expect Michigan to be in the thick of things with quite a few of the top portal players.
