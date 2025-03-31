Michigan Basketball: Jace Howard shares farewell message on social media
After five seasons in Ann Arbor, Jace Howard's Michigan career has finally come to a close. In a post shared to his Instagram account on Sunday, Howard reflected on his time at Michigan and the experience of being able to be a Wolverine.
Dear Michigan,
These 4+ years have been life changing and I cannot thank you enough. From the wins and losses, the championships and injuries, this place has become my second home for life. Playing for Michigan, wearing the Block M, and becoming a Michigan man was truly a dream come true. And to that I say, Thank you and Go Blue.
Here's a closer look at some of the top accomplishments from Howard's playing career at Michigan:
- Michigan Captain (2023-24)
- Big Ten regular season champion (2021)
- Played in three NCAA Tournaments (2021, 22, 25)
- Elite Eight appearance (2021)
- Sweet Sixteen appearance (2025)
- 2025 Big Ten Tournament champion
In addition to his contributions to the basketball program, Howard is also well known for being the son of former U-M head coach (and Fab Five member) Juwan Howard. His father was a key member of one of the most iconic teams in college basketball history, along with spending 25 years in the NBA (19 as a player, 6 as an assistant coach).
