Michigan Forward Yaxel Lendeborg Gives Update on His Injury After Loss to Purdue
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Michigan star forward and Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg had to briefly leave the Wolverines' Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Purdue in the late stages of their loss to the Boilermakers.
Lendeborg's ankle turned over on a play late in the game as he hobbled back defensively before the officials eventually blew the play dead to allow Lendeborg to exit. While he did return shortly after, he played the final minute-plus with a little bit of a hitch to his step due to the injury.
After the game, Lendeborg gave an update on how he was feeling before the Wolverines gear up for the NCAA Tournament this coming weekend.
Lendeborg gives injury update, Dusty May comments
Following the game, Lendeborg told the media he has a low ankle sprain and expects to play in Michigan's NCAA Tournament opener, as reported by 247 Sports' Alejandro Zuniga.
May didn't have full details at the time he was asked about Lendeborg's injury at his postgame press conference, but said it appeared that he stepped on the foot of a Purdue player during one of Michigan's offensive possessions down the stretch.
Lendeborg's season and weekend at the Big Ten Tournament
Lendeborg was selected as Michigan's first conference Player of the Year since Nik Stauskas earned the honor in the 2013-14 season under the guidance of former head coach John Beilein.
Coming into Sunday's game against Purdue, Lendeborg has averaged 14.4 points per game, seven rounds and 3.3 assists in 33 games played.
Against the Boilermakers, Lendeborg turned in a stellar effort with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-7 mark from three-point range. In Michigan's three games in the Big Ten Tournament over the weekend, he averaged 12.6 points per game, with nine total assists while collecting 15 rebounds in the three games.
After the game, Michigan's NCAA Tournament draw was revealed, with the Wolverines earning the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. The Wolverines will take on the winner of the UMBC-Howard play-in game on Thursday in New York. If Michigan advances to the Round of 32, they will play either Georgia or St. Louis, which is the 8 vs. 9 seeded game in the region.
With Michigan already having lose backup point guard LJ Cason for the season with a torn ACL, the Wolverines will need to be as healthy as possible heading into the weekend to have the best chance to make a deep run.
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Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.Follow berry_seth14