Michigan Forward Yaxel Lendeborg Gives Update on His Injury After Loss to Purdue

Michigan star forward and Big Ten Player of the Year Yaxel Lendeborg had to briefly leave the Wolverines' Big Ten Tournament Championship game against Purdue in the late stages of their loss to the Boilermakers.

Lendeborg's ankle turned over on a play late in the game as he hobbled back defensively before the officials eventually blew the play dead to allow Lendeborg to exit. While he did return shortly after, he played the final minute-plus with a little bit of a hitch to his step due to the injury.

After the game, Lendeborg gave an update on how he was feeling before the Wolverines gear up for the NCAA Tournament this coming weekend.

Lendeborg gives injury update, Dusty May comments

Following the game, Lendeborg told the media he has a low ankle sprain and expects to play in Michigan's NCAA Tournament opener, as reported by 247 Sports' Alejandro Zuniga.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg told me he has a low ankle-sprain and expects to play in the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament opener. — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) March 15, 2026

May didn't have full details at the time he was asked about Lendeborg's injury at his postgame press conference, but said it appeared that he stepped on the foot of a Purdue player during one of Michigan's offensive possessions down the stretch.

Lendeborg's season and weekend at the Big Ten Tournament

Lendeborg was selected as Michigan's first conference Player of the Year since Nik Stauskas earned the honor in the 2013-14 season under the guidance of former head coach John Beilein.

Coming into Sunday's game against Purdue, Lendeborg has averaged 14.4 points per game, seven rounds and 3.3 assists in 33 games played.

Against the Boilermakers, Lendeborg turned in a stellar effort with 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-7 mark from three-point range. In Michigan's three games in the Big Ten Tournament over the weekend, he averaged 12.6 points per game, with nine total assists while collecting 15 rebounds in the three games.

Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) dribbles against Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer (2) during the second half of Big Ten Tournament final at United Center in Chicago on Sunday, March 15, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the game, Michigan's NCAA Tournament draw was revealed, with the Wolverines earning the No. 1 seed in the Midwest region. The Wolverines will take on the winner of the UMBC-Howard play-in game on Thursday in New York. If Michigan advances to the Round of 32, they will play either Georgia or St. Louis, which is the 8 vs. 9 seeded game in the region.

With Michigan already having lose backup point guard LJ Cason for the season with a torn ACL, the Wolverines will need to be as healthy as possible heading into the weekend to have the best chance to make a deep run.