Michigan basketball makes top group for 2025 elite shooter
Dusty May finished the 2024 recruiting class on a high note once he took over as the Michigan men's basketball coach. He signed three four-star guards and added quality players from the transfer portal. All attention is now on the 2025 recruiting class and May is still looking to add his first commitment there.
Michigan recently found itself in the top group for four-star guard Chris Jeffrey and now the Wolverines are also in the mix for the tall guard-forward hybrid, CJ Ingram. Ingram announced a top 10 list and the Wolverines are joined by Florida, Georgetown, Georgia, Kansas, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Ingram, a 6-foot-6 scorer, hails from Orlando (FL) Oak Ridge. According to 247Sports' Composite, he is the 149th-ranked in the country and the 33rd-ranked small forward in the '25 cycle. Ingram eclipsed 1,000 career points midway through his junior season of basketball. He averaged 24 points, 8.5 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season.
He is also a two-sport athlete and is a top quarterback in the state of Florida. Ingram won the Florida Dairy Farmers Class 1R Player of the Year award. He helped his team go 13-0 and win a state title. He threw for 2,618 yards, 38 touchdowns, and seven interceptions last season.
Florida currently leads for Ingram and Michigan would have to make a big pitch to get Ingram to leave his home state. The Gators currently have a Crystal Ball prediction to land him. But Ingram had positive things to say about coach May to On3:
Coach Dusty. Like I said, when the head coach talks to you, that shows how much they want you. I’ve been talking to coach Dusty and when he was at FAU, I used to watch their games. They had a Final Four run not too long ago so I was tuning in to watch their pace and how they play. His coaching staff went with him (to Michigan) so that shows his character and I’m looking forward to going over there (to visit) too.- CJ Ingram
