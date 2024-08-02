Michigan basketball makes top group for 4-star top-100 combo guard
The Michigan men's basketball program is still seeking its first 2025 commitment under Dusty May. The former FAU coach did a terrific job filling out the 2024 Wolverines' roster via the transfer portal and landing some late commitments in the '24 cycle. The maize and blue have been finding themselves in some battles lately for some big-time recruits.
You can now add another one to the list in four-star combo guard, Chris Jeffrey. The Lanham (MD) Mt. Zion Prep product announced Michigan made his final eight group recently. Jeffrey included Butler, Maryland, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Tennessee, and Texas A&M in his top eight.
According to 247Sports' Composite, the 6-foot-3 guard is considered the 93rd-ranked prospect in the '25 cycle and the 14th-ranked combo guard. He is the third-best recruit from Maryland.
Jeffrey has yet to take a visit to Ann Arbor to see the Wolverines. He has taken two visits so far according to On3. He's been to Maryland and has an official visit scheduled to Butler. Michigan will have to dig to make up some ground in Jeffrey's recruitment. If you look at On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Maryland holds the lead with a 48.5% chance to land him. Michigan is currently way down on the list with less than a 1% chance of landing the Maryland product.
