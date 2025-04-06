Massive 7-foot transfer portal center could easily solve Vlad Goldin departure
Michigan head coach Dusty May has been on fire in the portal. He's secured commitments from three of the top six rated players available, to including the top-rated player in Yaxel Lendeborg. The commitment of Lendeborg replaces the anticipated loss of project first round NBA Draft pick Danny Wolf.
With Wolf's production covered, May is looking to ease the loss of All-Big Ten first-teamer Vlad Goldin. A 7-foot center is never easy to replace, especially one with the talents and consistency that Goldin displayed all year long. But there are now rumblings that May is looking at a transfer from a Big Ten rival as a source as a potential replacement for Goldin.
UCLA transfer center Aday Mara is bigger than Goldin, standing a full two inches taller, and possesses a lot of the same post up, pick and roll, and mid-range to deep range shooting abilities. The 19-year-old prospect from UCLA averaged 6.4 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for the Bruins last season. Although his stats aren't quite on par with what Goldin produced in his single season as a Wolverine, Mara has a high upside and could flourish in the Wolverine offense.
Playing alongside a talented offensive threat like Lendeborg will take some of the pressure off of Mara and allow him more one-on-one opportunities in the post. If he can develop his play down low on the offensive end, Mara could easily move his scoring average into the double figure range. Having a 7-foot presence patrolling the lane will obviously assist the Wolverines on the defensive side of the ball as well.
This is definitely one to watch in the coming days.
