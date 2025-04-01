Report: Michigan basketball named a top school for Big Ten big man
Michigan men's basketball received a pledge from North Carolina guard Elliott Cadeau on Monday night and the Wolverines are far from done in the portal. Last year, Dusty May landed essentially a new team from the portal and Michigan went on a Sweet 16 run. While the Wolverines aren't going to bring in as many players as they did last year, Michigan is in need of bodies to fill some voids.
With Michigan likely losing both Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, the Wolverines are in need of bigger bodies. The Wolverines are reportedly a top option for Illinois' transfer Morez Johnson. Michigan, Ohio State, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Kentucky are all teams Johnson cut his list down to.
Johnson wrapped up his freshman season and Illinois fans were shocked when he entered the portal. In his lone season with the Illini, Johnson averaged seven points and 6.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He is the 26th-best player in the portal, per On3,
He is listed at 6-9 and while that's not going to replace the height of either Goldin or Wolf, Johnson could be a valuable '4' for Michigan. Johnson is an under-the-basket type of player who isn't afraid to bang around in the paint. He could add some valuable minutes to the Wolverines' front court next season if he chose to come to Michigan.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN names best NFL fit for Michigan football CB Will Johnson
CBS Sports expects a worse season for Michigan football than many might think
Michigan football defensive star falls out of first round in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7