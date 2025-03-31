ESPN names best NFL fit for Michigan football CB Will Johnson
Following an injury-plagued 2024 season, Michigan football cornerback Will Johnson has had mix reviews in various mock drafts. Some mock drafts have Johnson staying in as a top-five draft selection, while others have him taking a massive drop. But which team is the best fit for the 6-2, physical cornerback?
According to Matt Bowen with ESPN, his ideal fit for Johnson is with the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons have the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they would need Johnson to fall to them, unless Atlanta would trade up to grab him. The pairing of Johnson and AJ Terrell could make the Falcons have one of the best corner duos in the NFL.
Johnson is more smooth than sudden, with explosive forward ability. He has the physical traits to play man coverage, but I like him best in a system that allows him to play top-down on the ball. That fits under coach Raheem Morris in an Atlanta defense that played zone coverage -- both split-safety and single-high -- on 61.2% of opponent dropbacks last season (12th in the league).- Matt Bowen (ESPN)
Pairing Johnson with A.J. Terrell would give the Falcons two long and fluid corners. Johnson has a playmaking element to his game, posting nine interceptions and three defensive scores at Michigan. Atlanta needs that kind of turnover production.
Johnson wasn't able to participate in the NFL Combine, nor did he participate at Michigan's Pro Day. Instead, Johnson is expected to hold a private workout on April 14. Johnson will need to show that his toe and hamstring are holding up for teams to take him higher in the draft.
Here are some of Johnson's accomplishments at Michigan:
• Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letter winner (2022-23)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
