BREAKING: Michigan football lands four-star defensive lineman in the 2026 class
Michigan football landed its No. 8 commitment in the 2026 class after a successful recruiting weekend. Four-star DL McHale Blade is now the newest member of the class after he committed to the Wolverines.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 169 overall player and the No. 21 defensive lineman, according to the Composite.
The Chicago (IL) Simeon prospect picked Michigan over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Illinois, among others. On3's Steve Wiltfong previously predicted Blade to land with the Irish before changing his prediction on Monday following Blade's weekend official visit.
Blade told On3 following his OV to Michigan, that the Wolverines made him feel like a big priority, and Ann Arbor was really starting to feel like home.
He is now the second defensive lineman committed in the the Wolverines in the 2026 class. Blade joins edge rusher Tariq Boney.
