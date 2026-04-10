Michigan Basketball Predicted to Land No. 1 Transfer Portal Prospect

Michigan is riding the wave after winning a national title just four days ago. The Wolverines took down UConn to win their first national title since 1989, and then the staff immediately hit the phones once the transfer portal opened at midnight on Tuesday morning.

May and his staff already secured a commitment from Tennessee big man JP Estrella, and it appears Michigan is on the verge of getting another one.

On3's Jamie Shaw has placed an expert prediction in favor of the Wolverines to land Wake Forest guard Juke Harris.

Harris is the No. 1 overall rated player in the transfer portal, per On3's rankings. Over on 247Sports, Harris is ranked at No. 6.

Either way you slice it, Michigan would be landing one of the top transfers on the market — who is likely commanding some big-time money. Harris is set to meet with Michigan this weekend on a visit.

One of the most improved players

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The 6'7" combo guard out of North Carolina was one of the most improved players in the country from his freshman season to his sophomore season.

Starting in all 35 games for Wake Forest, Harris averaged 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds, while shooting over 44% from the field. He also made over 33% of his three pointers. Those numbers are way up from his freshman season, in which he averaged 19 minutes per game. Harris averaged just 6.1 points and 2.8 boards per game.

After a stellar sophomore season, Harris became the ACC Most Improved Player, along with being named an All-ACC Second Team member. Harris also set a Wake Forest program record. He scored 10 plus points in 35 straight games. Harris' 730 points scored this past season are also second all-time in Wake Forest history.

Harris was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

How Harris would fit with Michigan

With both Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney set to return — Cadeau making the news official on Thursday — Harris would immediately jump into the starting lineup with those two. The tall, lengthy guard would take Yaxel Lendeborg's spot in the lineup, and Dusty May could run his system with a more traditional set.

The Wolverines already lost former four-star Winters Grady to the transfer portal, and he could've had a chance to earn a bigger role next season, but the writing might have been on the wall there.

Michigan also has five-star Brandon McCoy Jr. coming into the team next season, who could be like McKenney this season, and see a big role off the bench.

If Harris does indeed commit to Michigan, May will have an abundance of talent to work with once again.