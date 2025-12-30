Why Dusty May thinks Michigan basketball's latest win will 'age well'

Michigan men's basketball cruised to another blowout victory on Monday night, winning its fifth game of the season by 40 or more points with a 112-71 drubbing of McNeese State to move to 12-0 overall.

The Wolverines were led by Morez Johnson with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the double-double effort. Michigan saw five other players reach double figures, including Yaxel Lendeborg, who scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Aday Mara scored 13, grabbed six rebounds and dished out five assists, while Nimari Burnett scored 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Off the bench, Trey McKenney scored 13 points while Roddy Gayle chipped in with 10 points in the victory.

While Michigan is making the game look incredibly easy at the moment, that doesn't mean their opponents aren't of quality, even while the Wolverines are winning by such large margins.

In the case of McNeese State, the Cowboys came into the game with an 10-2 record and a top 50 NET ranking, and are expected to compete at the top of the Southland Conference and have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Why May believes this win will 'age well'

"We're gonna look up and they're gonna win between 25 and 30 games this year, and most likely be playing in the NCAA Tournament," May said of McNeese on the radio broadcast after the game. "And so I think this is a win that we'll be extremely proud of because it's gonna age well."

With the victory, Michigan stays atop college basketball's NET rankings and are also the No. 1 ranked team in the KenPom rankings. The Wolverines still stand at No. 2 in the AP rankings behind the Arizona Wildcats.

May's team takes the floor next on Friday night for a 7 p.m. EST tip-off against USC at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

