Michigan Basketball Stock Report: Big Men Making Big Statements
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After an eight-point loss to No. 4 UConn, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team bounced back this past week, taking down Marquette (84-70) and William and Mary (123-79) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
Against William & Mary, the Wolverines put up a program-record 75 points in the second half. Their 123 points overall rank fourth in program history.
Last week, I had JP Estrella’s stock up, while Elliot Cadeau was the stock down player.
Here is who I have this week following the two impressive wins.
Stock Up: Moustapha Thiam
This was an easy pick for the week. Thiam missed one game last week due to being sick, then didn't put up great numbers against No. 4 UConn.
However, the Cincinnati transfer bounced back in a big way this past week. The big man totaled 25 points, 19 rebounds and four assists while shooting 9-for-20 from the field and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Defensively, he added seven blocks between the two contests.
Thiam showed he is going to be a key piece for this Michigan front court as the season goes on.
His biggest value probably comes from his ability to block shots, as we saw this past season.
Last year, with the Bearcats, he finished the season with 50 blocks for the second time in his career.
That impact is similar to what Aday Mara brought to the table a season ago for the Maize and Blue.
Stock Up: Quinn Costello
For the entire season, I think Costello has been the biggest surprise for Michigan. He has now scored in double figures in three of UofM’s four games.
This past week, Costello scored a combined 31 points in two and shot an impressive 53% from behind the arc (9-for-17). Standing at 6’10”, his sharp shooting is extremely valuable for Michigan.
On the season, the freshman ranks fourth on the season in points per game and is shooting over 40% from deep.
He is the perfect sixth-man for Michigan that the Wolverines will need as the season goes on. If he can continue to give 20 solid minutes a game and shoot around 40% from deep, expect his stock to continue to be on the rise.
Final Thoughts
Before the season started, I thought the guards would have to carry this team if they wanted to be great.
I was wrong; the big men on this team can play and bring a lot of balance to the Wolverines this season.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2