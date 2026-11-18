After an eight-point loss to No. 4 UConn, the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team bounced back this past week, taking down Marquette (84-70) and William and Mary (123-79) at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Against William & Mary, the Wolverines put up a program-record 75 points in the second half. Their 123 points overall rank fourth in program history.

Nov 11, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward J.P. Estrella (13) dunks in the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, I had JP Estrella’s stock up, while Elliot Cadeau was the stock down player.

Here is who I have this week following the two impressive wins.

Stock Up: Moustapha Thiam

This was an easy pick for the week. Thiam missed one game last week due to being sick, then didn't put up great numbers against No. 4 UConn.

However, the Cincinnati transfer bounced back in a big way this past week. The big man totaled 25 points, 19 rebounds and four assists while shooting 9-for-20 from the field and 7-for-9 from the charity stripe. Defensively, he added seven blocks between the two contests.

Nov 15, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; William & Mary Tribe forward John Roland (7) shoots on Michigan Wolverines center Moustapha Thiam (52) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thiam showed he is going to be a key piece for this Michigan front court as the season goes on.

His biggest value probably comes from his ability to block shots, as we saw this past season.

Last year, with the Bearcats, he finished the season with 50 blocks for the second time in his career.

That impact is similar to what Aday Mara brought to the table a season ago for the Maize and Blue.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines center Aday Mara (15) dunks against the UConn Huskies during the second half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stock Up: Quinn Costello

For the entire season, I think Costello has been the biggest surprise for Michigan. He has now scored in double figures in three of UofM’s four games.

This past week, Costello scored a combined 31 points in two and shot an impressive 53% from behind the arc (9-for-17). Standing at 6’10”, his sharp shooting is extremely valuable for Michigan.

Michigan forward Quinn Costello (8) makes a jump shot against Oakland forward Chris Fields Jr. (2) during the second half at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the season, the freshman ranks fourth on the season in points per game and is shooting over 40% from deep.

He is the perfect sixth-man for Michigan that the Wolverines will need as the season goes on. If he can continue to give 20 solid minutes a game and shoot around 40% from deep, expect his stock to continue to be on the rise.

Final Thoughts

Before the season started, I thought the guards would have to carry this team if they wanted to be great.

I was wrong; the big men on this team can play and bring a lot of balance to the Wolverines this season.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage