Michigan Basketball Set to Host Elite Five-Star Recruit

On Tuesday morning (April 21), Joe Tipton of On3 reported that five-star center in the class of 2027, Obinna Ekezie Jr., is going to take an official visit to Ann Arbor this upcoming weekend. Ekezie Jr. is a 7’0” center from Orlando, Fla., who On3 has ranked as the top center in his recruiting class and the second-ranked overall recruit in the country.

Michigan is set to host a 5⭐️ 7-foot center on an official visit this weekend.



View: https://t.co/4Jxb8Cmd8z pic.twitter.com/Xirav77fTX — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) April 21, 2026

The Wolverines officially offered Ekezie Jr. back on Jan 27, 2026. He currently has offers from Kentucky, Kansas, UCLA, Alabama and Arkansas, among others.

On3 currently projects Michigan as the highest chance to land the five-star center at 40%, followed by Arkansas with a 35% chance.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May celebrates with his players on stage after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Michigan and the Frontcourt

The 2025-26 Michigan Wolverines found success with the big lineup, with the three-headed monster in the frontcourt with Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Yaxel Lendeborg.

UofM is losing Yaxel Lendeborg for certain, as he is out of college eligibility. Mara and Johnson Jr. are projected first-round picks and are likely to leave, but it isn’t official yet.

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) shoots against Connecticut Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) in the second half during the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Dusty May and the Wolverines have already begun to replace the frontcourt production, picking up former Tennessee Volunteer J.P. Estrella in the transfer portal. Estrella spent three seasons with the Volunteers. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025-26, the 6’11” forward averaged 10 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest. He also took 10 three-pointers on the season, knocking down four of those.

With the success May has proven to have with forwards and centers, it should help the recruitment process of players like Ekezie Jr.