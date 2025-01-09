Michigan star F Danny Wolf is a projected first-round pick with a unique opportunity
Dusty May has the Michigan men's basketball team rolling as Big Ten play begins. The Wolverines are riding high with a 12-3 overall record and are also sitting on top of the conference with a 4-0 record in Big Ten play.
May brought in just about a brand new roster this season. Michigan returned just three scholarship players from Juwan Howard's final season as the head coach. Almost all of the transfers have made their mark on the 2024-25 Michigan team, but nobody has done more than former Yale forward Danny Wolf.
The 7-footer is as skilled as they come. Wolf, who isn't a traditional big man, has the handles of a point guard and the uncanny ability to shoot 3s. With all the ability Wolf has in his game, it's not shocking to see his name in the first round of ESPN's updated 2025 NBA mock draft.
Not only does ESPN have Wolf going No. 21 overall, but it would be a very fun spot for the third-year collegiate player. In this mock, Wolf would be playing alongside Luka Doncic in Dallas for the Mavericks. Wolf would hypothetically get to play alongside an NBA superstar and use his pick-and-roll skills with a player like Doncic.
"A versatile big man who can play inside and out would be an interesting addition to the Mavs' roster. Wolf has helped his standing tremendously since transferring from Yale to Michigan, being tasked with point guard responsibilities despite standing 7 feet. He ranks as one of college basketball's best pick-and-roll players thanks to his unique ability to see over the top of defenses and deliver pinpoint passes with his impressive feel for the game.
"Wolf also fills up the box score with rebounds, blocks and steals while scoring efficiently for what appears to be a very good Michigan team. Continuing to shoot and show off his unique style of play should translate to winning as well as better draft positioning in June."
In 15 games, Wolf is averaging 12.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists while shooting 36% from 3 for the Wolverines.
