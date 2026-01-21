Michigan Basketball Starter Receives High Praise From Head Coach Dusty May

Last night, the No. 3 Michigan basketball team came away with a 14-point victory (86-72) over Indiana at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

After the game, head coach Dusty May addressed the media and was asked about starting guard Nimari Burnett and how his role has changed this season as opposed to years prior.

“We haven’t asked him to do anything other than to just improve and play efficient basketball,” May said. “He has responded well. His maturity and professionalism are an A-plus.”

Against the Hoosiers, Burnett finished with nine points, six rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 26 minutes.

This season, Burnett is averaging under 20 minutes per contest, as opposed to his 26.3 minutes per game a year ago. However, in the last five games, he has played at least 20 minutes in each game.

“We don’t really want our guys counting minutes and their shot attempts,” May said. “I think Nimari, Will (Tschetter), Roddy (Gayle Jr.) and L.J. (Cason) all welcome what’s gone into sacrificing a couple minutes here and there.”

Tschetter is another player who has seen a decrease in minutes at 14.3 minutes per game, which is a drop off from each of the last two seasons. Gayle Jr. is at 21.7 minutes per contest, a five-minute drop off from his initial season in Ann Arbor.

Michigan’s Nimari Burnett, left, steals the ball from Oregon’s Kwame Evans Jr. during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena Jan. 17, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I know his (Burnett’s) character, I know he doesn’t care about sacrificing a couple of minutes to have a chance to win at a high level,” said May.

The cut in minutes is attributed to the depth the Wolverines have this season. UofM has nine players averaging at least 14 minutes. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the way in minutes at 27.3 per game.

Looking ahead, the Wolverines will host rival Ohio State on Friday at 8 p.m.

