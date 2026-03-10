Michigan's Dusty May, Yaxel Lendeborg React to Being Named Big Ten COY, POY

Michigan cashed in on Tuesday, winning some major Big Ten awards following a nearly flawless 29-2 regular-season record. The Wolverines won 19 conference games and Michigan won the Big Ten outright by four games.

Coach Dusy May was named the Big Ten's Coach of the Year, voted on by the Media. Forward Yaxel Lendeborg was named the Big Ten Player of the Year, and Aday Mara was named the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year.

On top of those players and coach winning those individual awards, Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau, and Trey McKenney were also given All-Big Ten honors.

Following the Big Ten's reveal, coach Dusty May took to social media to show that his award wasn't just an individual award, but a team and staff award.

Staff and Team of the Year award! — Dusty May (@CoachDustyMay) March 10, 2026

May was also seen interviewing on the Big Ten Network and spoke about how satisfying this season has been for the Wolverines in Year 2 under his direction.

"When you have a group that's come from all different directions like ours have," May said. "We've only been here two years. Just to see how well they play together, how well they work together. Our staff models that behavior every single day for our players to follow. I think everyone in our program sees their value, brings their own secret sauce to the equation. And I think we're outperforming our individual parts because of how well we work together."

Yaxel Lendeborg reacts

Yaxel Lendeborg became Michigan's ninth Big Ten Player of the Year. He is the first Wolverine to win the award since Trey Burke and Nik Stauskas did so back in 2013 and 2014, respectively. The UAB transfer led Michigan this season, scoring 14.7 points. He also grabbed 7.2 rebounds and dished out 3.2 assists.

Shortly after he was named the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year, he appeared on the Big Ten Network to discuss his accomplishment. He also noted that he has one more promise he hopes to complete this season.

"It means the world," Lendeborg said on the Big Ten Network. "I'm super grateful to have it. I'm super happy that I was named Player of the Year. There's more to come. When I committed here, I made two-to-three promises. And I've completed two of them so far. Hopefully we can complete the third one [a national championship."

More Reactions

Following the reveal, social media exploded with reactions, and here are some of the best.

A formidable presence on the defensive end. 😤



Aday Mara is the @bigten Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/2oncrXkVLz — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 10, 2026

No one deserved it more! Congrats on the Big 10 coach of the year! #GoBlue https://t.co/ghxKPBjYWh — Wolverine Nation (@UofMcrazies) March 10, 2026

The easy and ONLY choice. https://t.co/m4CBMjlHBF — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) March 10, 2026

Dusty May is the 2025-26 Big Ten Coach of the Year, voted by the media.



Michigan went 19-1 in conference play, including a perfect 10-0 on the road. pic.twitter.com/GS30B0qdon — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 10, 2026

Michigan’s Yaxel Lendeborg has been named the 2025-26 Big Ten Player of the Year.



He is the first U-M player to win the award since Trey Burke and Nik Stauskas went back-to-back in 2013 and 2014. pic.twitter.com/8Wui44xKxw — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 10, 2026