Michigan Basketball to take on Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena, ticket sale date announced

The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on Wake Forest at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Chris Breiler

The Michigan Wolverines are set to clash with Wake Forest this season on November 11 at Little Caesars Arena for the Wolverine-Deacon Challenge. The announcement came from the official Twitter/X account on Wednesday, with tickets set to go on sale this Friday, June 6 at 10 am ET.

The Wolverines enter the 2025 campaign as one of the early favorites to win the Big Ten and a national championship. Once again, head coach Dusty May did a phenomenal job in adding key pieces via the transfer portal, headlined by projected NBA first-round pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

Coming off of an appearance in the Sweet 16 last season, it's clear that Michigan wasn't satisfied with simply participating in the NCAA Tournament. This year, the goal is to win it all, and May appears to have a roster capable of doing just that.

Along with Ledenborg, May brought in 7-footer Aday Mara from UCLA, forward Morez Johnson Jr. from Illinois, and PG Elliot Cadeau from North Carolina. That class currently ranks No. 2 in the nation according to 247Sports, trailing only St. John's.

And while May's work in the transfer portal was more than impressive, his work on the recruiting trail was also huge. The additions of five-star guard Trey McKenney (the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan), along with the addition of top 20 forward Winters Grady, will undoubtedly prove valuable in the Wolverines' quest for a national championship in 2025-26.

CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

