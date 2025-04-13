Michigan's Trey McKenney shines in Team USA performance at Nike Hoops Summit
Michigan's prized recruit in the 2025 class put together another impressive performance on the court this weekend, this time with Team USA at the Nike Hoops Summit. Trey McKenney was recognized as one of the top performers on Saturday night, leading Team USA to 124-114 victory over the World team at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.
McKenney's 22-point performance on Saturday night caught the attention of plenty of analysts, noting that head coach Dusty May secured one of the top players in the country.
Speaking with NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek, McKenney recalled what the reaction was from Michigan's coaching staff when he announced he was staying home.
"They were excited," McKenney said. "They were recruiting me very hard, and I feel like they wanted me to be a big part of what they're doing next year. They're giving me the opportunity to make a big impact, so I'm excited."
McKenney went on to stay that Dusty May made sure to let him know that he was a top priority as soon as May took over the head coaching job in Ann Arbor. As far as the role he will play on next year's team, McKenney says his versatility will allow him to earn early minutes as a true freshman.
"Just my versatility. I can play on the ball, I can get others involved, and I can play off the ball. I can space the floor and shoot it. I can play off the dribble and off the closeouts. I just think my versatility is really going to stick out next year."
