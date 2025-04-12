Wolverines WR says Michigan football fans will be surprised when they see the new offense
Michigan football had the 131st-ranked passing attack in the country last season. The Wolverines rotated through three quarterbacks before settling on Davis Warren to finish the season. Following Michigan's win over Ohio State, Sherrone Moore made the decision to part ways with first-year offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. Shortly after, Moore landed North Carolina OC Chip Lindsey who comes over with loads of experience. Lindsey not only coached top-five NFL Draft pick Drake Maye during his time with the Tar Heels, but he also had 1,000-yard rusher Omarion Hampton.
It's no secret Michigan's passing offense can only go up from where it was last year. Wide receiver Semaj Morgan, someone who never shies away from telling the truth, told the media that fans will be surprised with what they see from the Michigan offense this season under Lindsey. The Wolverines will always run the football, SMASH as coach Moore says, but Morgan notes Lindsey's strong past of throwing the football, and he says it will be a little different this year.
"Yeah, I think they will, and they should be, to be honest with you," Morgan said. "It might be a little different than tradition, but, you know, it's gonna be great for us."
"We always run a lot, to be honest with you. This year, it's not really a secret: Coach Lindsey, where he came from, his history, he passed a lot where he came from. Coach Lindsey, he brought in a whole lot of new concepts and things that we like and that will fit us. I just advise everybody to watch out
Michigan's leading receiver last year was Tyler Morrs -- who is no longer with the team -- he caught 23 passes for 248 yards. The Wolverines' pass catchers struggled to create separation under Campell, but Moore says Lindsey's offense gives the receivers a chance to showcase their skills.
"Definitely more passing. Definitely more 11 personnel, you know," Morgan said. "But from the receiver position, he just really just give us a chance to showcase what we can do and what we already know we can do, really. And I'm just, I'm happy for that because we all work hard. We all work hard. So, we just want it to pay off. And I feel like with Coach Lindsey here, he's giving us a shot to really showcase our talents."
Fans who attend the Spring Game will get a preview of the Wolverines' offense on Saturday, April 19.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Social media erupts following Michigan basketball landing a former 5-star recruit
Michigan Football: Offensive line questions are starting to get answered
Michigan basketball ranked inside the top-5 for 2025-26 season by CBB analyst
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7