Social media erupts following Michigan basketball landing a former 5-star recruit

BREAKING: UCLA center transfer Aday Mara has committed to Michigan!



The 7’3 250 pound sophomore averaged 6.4 points, 4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in only 13 minutes per game this season



Aday was a former 5⭐️ recruit in the 2023 class. He is the #4 ranked center in the transfer… pic.twitter.com/7a1QGDp5KS