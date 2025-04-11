Social media erupts following Michigan basketball landing a former 5-star recruit
With Vlad Goldin out of eligibility and Danny Wolf presumingly off to the NBA, Dusty May has done as good of a job as you could ask for to fill their losses. Michigan had already landed bigs Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg, but the Wolverines weren't done there.
On Friday, Michigan landed 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara from UCLA. The Spainard had played two seasons with the Bruins. This past season, coming off the bench, Mara averaged 6.4 points and four rebounds in 13 minutes of play. When Mara chose to commit to the Bruins, he was a five-star prospect by 247Sports and the 15th-ranked player in the 2023 recruiting class.
The only question that remains is what UAB's Lendeborg decides to do. The skilled big man could be a first-round draft pick if he chooses to stay in the NBA Draft, but if he wants to come back one more season, it will be to Michigan. The Wolverines helped Wolf build his draft stock, and Lendeborg could go from a late first round pick to a potential lottery pick in May's system.
Following Mara's commitment to Michigan, social media exploded. Here are some of the best reactions we could find.
