Michigan Football: Offensive line questions are starting to get answered
After winning back-to-back Joe Moore Awards for the nation's best offensive line, the Wolverines' line took a step backward last year. After losing key cogs like Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, Michigan struggled to begin the season. Pass protection was poor on the right side of the line, and the running backs had a hard time finding lanes. It was a bad mixture of new players on the line and a struggling passing attack.
Recently, veteran Giovanni El-Hadi said the play was unacceptable last year.
"Last year was unacceptable," El-Hadi said about the offensive line. "Yeah, toward the end of the season, we gelled together, we played the way that we were supposed to, but there's no more of that. We're going to play to our absolute best and show the country that we're one of the best offensive lines.
"We just didn't gel as much at the beginning as we did toward the end. You know, a lot of people going in and out, working with a lot of new people, so then we had our young group, young O-line, all new starting five, QB, all that. It takes a while to gel together, so I think that's what was the factor of it all."
But Michigan is entering Year 2 under offensive line coach Grant Newsome and the Wolverines are bound and determined to be much better up front than they were last year. In the ReliaQuest Bowl, Michigan made the move to switch Evan Link from right tackle to left tackle, while inserting true freshman Andrew Sprague at right tackle. With how well the line played against Bama, Sprague appears to be cemented as the RT, while Link is trying out both LT and guard.
Recently, Link told reporters that he's back at his natural position of LT, but he's repping everywhere except RT and center. Link noted when he's at RG, Sprague is always beside him, but when he moves to LG, it's the Cal-Poly transfer, Brady Norton.
"Starting this spring ball, I've played everything but right and center -- right tackle and center," Link said. "So I've moved both the guard spots, played left, and I'm just, I think the coaches just move me around, seeing where I fit, and then seeing how I do at guard, just because I've never played guard in my entire career, right? In high school I never played guard. This spring ball is my first real exposure to it, and I'm enjoying it, so new challenges, new things to learn, and it's been fun, I'd say."
Coaches have been fond of Norton since he arrived on campus. Norton was one of the most coveted offensive linemen in the transfer portal, as he posted a 91 PFF pass-blocking grade and did not allow a sack in 704 snaps during the 2024 season. Obviously, Michigan is much bigger than the FCS level, but Grant Newsome confirmed Norton is in the mix to start.
“Brady’s been great, been a great addition,” Newsome said. “Very smart, loves ball. Obviously, he has some good experience. Although it was at a lower level, you haven’t seen any of that struggle that you not worry about but wonder, hey, is this gonna be too fast for him? Everyone’s a lot bigger, stronger, faster — you haven’t seen that at all.
“He’s doing really, really well, and he’s another guy that’s gonna put himself in that mix to be one of those best five. Been awesome to see that from him.”
Norton isn't the only player Newsome mentioned. Junior Nathan Efobi has been around the program for three years now, and he's in the mix to start at RG. If Link starts at LT, it's likely Michigan starts Giovanni El-Hadi at LG, and Efobi could get the first crack at RG. Efobi appeared in one game at guard last year for Michigan.
"He's had a really good spring so far," Newsome said. "A really, really solid spring. And we've been very encouraged to see him kind of push to take that next step because that was a challenge for him of, hey, you're no longer that young guy who's just a freshman or a redshirt freshman. Take that next step and go compete. Put yourself in the mix for the starting lineup. And he's done that so far this spring."
After reading the tea leaves, it appears both Andrew Sprague (RT) and Greg Crippen (C) are locked into starting spots. That leaves Link, El-Hadi, Norton, and Efobi battling it out for the final three spots -- with five-star freshman Andrew Babalola in the picture. Regardless of who starts, El-Hadi believes the offensive line is going to be nasty to watch this year.
"We're going to be nasty. We're going to impose our will like we know we can," El-Hadi said. "I can't cuss, but we're not going to take anything from any team. We're not going to worry about nothing but doing our jobs and doing it till the whistle blows."
