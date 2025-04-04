Michigan Basketball: Winters Grady delivers impressive overtime performance
The Michigan Wolverines are certainly getting a good one in Winters Grady. The 6-5 small forward put on an impressive performance in the semifinal game in the Chipotle National, helping lead Prolific Prep to a 81-80 victory over LuHi.
Grady finished the game with 21 points, and 7 of those 21 points came in overtime.
Rated as a top 20 small forward in the nation according to 247Sports, Grady had offers from programs like Oregon, Oklahoma, Creighton, Xavier, and USC. But the California native ultimately viewed Michigan as the best fit, and now he's set to join the program as part of the 2025 recruiting class.
247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein had this to say in his scouting report of Grady:
"In addition to his positional size and strength, Grady is ultra-competitive with a clear edge to him. He's not the most naturally quick, bouncy, long, or flexible in his hips, but he's a worker who competes on both ends of the floor. He's going to be more versatile up the line-up than down, and is a solid wing rebounder. He's also shown he's capable of being consistently productive and impacting winning in a variety of roles, ranging from the offensive focal point we saw in the grassroots season to the valuable secondary piece we saw in high school."
