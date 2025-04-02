Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson
Michigan men's basketball was desperate for a big man with Vlad Goldin definitely leaving -- being out of eligibility -- and Danny Wolf likely going to the NBA. The Wolverines landed their first big man when Illinois' transfer Morez Johnson committed to Michigan over several high-caliber SEC programs.
Johnson, a 6-9 forward, finished his freshman season with the Illini. Johnson averaged seven points and 6.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He was the 26th-best player in the portal, per On3. The former Fighting Illini doesn't have an outside game, he didn't attempt a single 3-point shot this season, but he is an athletic big who isn't afraid to bang around in the paint. Johnson led Illinois' team shooting 64.2% from the field.
The Wolverines aren't done looking for big men. Michigan is right in the mix of things for the top-ranked player in the portal, but landing Johnson is a step in the right direction for Dusty May and Michigan.
After the Wolverines landed Johnson, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball starter hits the transfer portal
ESPN names best NFL fit for Michigan football CB Will Johnson
CBS Sports expects a worse season for Michigan football than many might think
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7