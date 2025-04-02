Wolverine Digest

Illinois fans are in shambles after Michigan basketball lands transfer Morez Johnson

Michigan men's basketball was desperate for a big man with Vlad Goldin definitely leaving -- being out of eligibility -- and Danny Wolf likely going to the NBA. The Wolverines landed their first big man when Illinois' transfer Morez Johnson committed to Michigan over several high-caliber SEC programs.

Johnson, a 6-9 forward, finished his freshman season with the Illini. Johnson averaged seven points and 6.7 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He was the 26th-best player in the portal, per On3. The former Fighting Illini doesn't have an outside game, he didn't attempt a single 3-point shot this season, but he is an athletic big who isn't afraid to bang around in the paint. Johnson led Illinois' team shooting 64.2% from the field.

The Wolverines aren't done looking for big men. Michigan is right in the mix of things for the top-ranked player in the portal, but landing Johnson is a step in the right direction for Dusty May and Michigan.

After the Wolverines landed Johnson, social media went nuts. Here are some of the best reactions.

