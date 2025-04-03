Michigan Football: Recruiting analyst places prediction in favor of rival team to land Wolverines top target
Michigan football feels like it's in good shape with two of the top running backs in the 2026 recruiting cycle. Savion Hiter, the nation's top running back, and four-star Javian Osborne are two players the Wolverines think they can land and bolster their rushing attack for years to come. Osborne, a Forney (TX) product, named a final two of Michigan and Notre Dame and canceled his remaining official visits to focus on the Wolverines and the Irish.
Osborne was long seen as a Texas lean, but with the Longhorns no longer in the picture, most people think he might end up in Ann Arbor. But Rivals' Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman placed a forecast in favor of Notre Dame to land the coveted running back.
Osborne is ranked as the 83rd-best player in the '26 cycle, per the Composite. The 5-10, 195-pound back is the sixth-ranked running back and 11th-ranked player from Texas. Michigan currently has three commitments in the '26 cycle. One being WR Jaylen Pile, who happens to be from Texas. Pile has been actively recruiting Osborne to come to Ann Arbor.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Osborne:
High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore. Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road.
