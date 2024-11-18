Michigan Basketball: Wolverines officially sign New Zealand star Oscar Goodman
Back on October 23, Michigan Men's Basketball landed an international prospect. Oscar Goodman, who hails out of New Zealand, committed to the maize and blue over Georgetown. At the time, Goodman was not a ranked prospect, but since committing to the Wolverines, Goodman has shot up the rankings.
The 6-foot-7 forward is considered the No. 76 recruit overall in the 2025 class. He is the No. 17 best small forward, as well. Michigan currently has the No. 11 recruiting class in '25.
Goodman is the second Wolverine to sign. Five-star combo guard Trey McKenney also signed. Four-star forward Winters Grady is committed to the Wolverines.
Here's the press release on Goodman's signing via MGoBlue:
"Oscar arrives in Ann Arbor as an accomplished international player and prospect, who was just named to the New Zealand senior national team," said May. "He comes from a tight-knit family that values everything that we want our program to be about. His training at the NBA Academy, as well as his eagerness and ability to compete, will allow him to affect our program positively from day one."
Rated a four-star prospect and the No. 86 overall recruit according to 247, Goodman hails from Opunake, New Zealand, where he played for the NBA Global Academy. Goodman had a breakout performance at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging 17.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, and three assists per game, earning honors on the tournament's All-Star Five team.
An efficient scorer in the paint, Goodman shot 63.0 percent from around the rim at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup, averaging over two made dunks per game as he helped lead New Zealand to a historic fourth-place finish.
Goodman has become a key piece of the New Zealand setup throughout his youth career. At the 2023 FIBA U16 Asian Championship, he was named tournament MVP while helping New Zealand secure a silver medal. The previous year, he led the U15 team to a silver medal at the 2022 FIBA U15 Oceania Championship, where he was the team's top scorer and earned a spot on the all-tournament first team.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Where Michigan football's 2025 recruiting class ranks ahead of Early Signing Day
Michigan Football: Chris Partridge vehemently denies accusation from NCAA
Michigan Basketball: Wolverines officially sign 5-star Trey McKenney