Michigan Basketball: Wolverines officially sign 5-star Trey McKenney
Michigan basketball currently has three commitments in the 2025 recruiting class. Two of which are four-star forwards -- Winters Grady and Oscar Goodman -- while the third is a five-star in-state combo guard, Trey McKenney. The Flint (MI) product officially signed his Letter of Intent to play for the Michigan Wolverines and head coach Dusty May.
McKenney, a 6-foot-4 do-it-all-player, is considered the No. 19 overall prospect in the country and the top-ranked player in the state of Michigan, according to the 247Sports' Composite. McKenney picked the Wolverines over USC and Georgetown.
Michigan has the No. 6 class as things stand right now.
Here is the full press release via MGoBlue:
"Trey embodies everything it means to be a Michigan Man," said May. "He comes from a family of strong faith and high character. He has been taught how to play the game the right way and values competition. His versatility as a big, strong guard is going to be a tremendous asset to our program."
Currently ranked No. 16 as a five-star recruit by ESPN, McKenney is the highest-rated in-state prospect in the 2025 class and a frontrunner for Michigan's Mr. Basketball. As a junior, he led Orchard Lake St. Mary's to a 27-1 record, winning the Division 1 State Championship. In the championship game, he had 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 63-52 win. During the season, he averaged 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game, taking home the 2024 Michigan Associated Press Division 1 Basketball Player of the Year award for the second straight year.
As a sophomore, McKenney averaged 25.5 points and 11.1 rebounds per game, and was named the MLive Metro Detroit Player of the Year in addition to the AP's honors.
In 2024, McKenney was named to the USA Men's U18 National Team to compete in the FIBA U18 AmeriCup. At the tournament, he helped lead Team USA to a gold medal, averaging a team second-best 10.8 points per game, in addition to 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.3 steals.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 12
REPORT: Michigan Football has upped the ante to land Bryce Underwood once again
Two 2025 Michigan commits lock in visits to other schools this weekend