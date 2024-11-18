Where Michigan football's 2025 recruiting class ranks ahead of Early Signing Day
Early Signing Day is set for Dec. 4 and we are just over two weeks away from the captivating event. Michigan is still in on several key players in hopes of swaying them to come to Ann Arbor. Yes, Michigan is still working on quarterback Bryce Underwood in hopes of luring him away from LSU. The Wolverines are also trying to land their top defensive target LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng from IMG Academy.
But before then, we are going to look at the different sites and see how Michigan stacks up with its current 2025 class.
247Sports:
Class ranking: No. 11
Top five recruits:
- 5-star OL Andrew Babalola
- 4-star CB Ivan Taylor
- 4-star TE Andrew Olesh
- 4-star CB Shamari Earls
- 4 -star WR Andrew Marsh
On3:
Class ranking: No. 10
Top five recruits:
- 5-star OL Andrew Babalola
- 4-star CB Ivan Taylor
4-star CB Shamari Earls
- 4-star TE Andrew Olesh
- 4 -star WR Andrew Marsh
Rivals:
Class ranking: No. 16
Top five recruits:
- 4-star OL Avery Gach
- 4-star CB Ivan Taylor
- 4-star WR Andrew Marsh
- 4-star OL Andrew Babalola
- 4-star DE Bobby Kanka
ESPN:
Class ranking: No. 14
Top five recruits:
- 4-star OL Andrew Babalola
- 4-star CB Ivan Taylor
- 4-star S Kainoa Winston
- 4-star WR Andrew Marsh
- 4-star CB Shamari Earls
