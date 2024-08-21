Michigan basketball: Wolverines set to face Arkansas in Jimmy V. Classic
We've known for a while the Michigan men's basketball program would square off against Arkansas in the Jimmy V. Classic this season. The Wolverines made it official on Wednesday with an official press release.
The game is scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 10. Arkansas vs. Michigan will take place right after Miami (FL) and Tennessee play. Both games will be aired live on ESPN.
It will be a game of firsts for both programs. Long-time Kentucky coach John Calipari is now the head coach at Arkansas. While Dusty May left FAU to coach the Wolverines' basketball program. Both head coaches have had a ton of success and it will be interesting to see how both coaches do at their new jobs.
In a prepared statement, coach May shared his pleasure playing in the Jimmy V. Classic. It will be his second time in two years playing in the tournament.
"Playing in the Jimmy V Classic for a second straight year is not only an honor, but it will be a special opportunity for our program. The city, the atmosphere, and playing in the Garden is a tremendous experience for our team and Michigan fans. However, it's not just about a game against Arkansas. It's about bringing continued awareness for the research that needs to be done so hopefully one day we can rid the world of this disease."
The Wolverines are 4-3 all-time against the Razorbacks.
You can read the entire press release below:
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- In conjunction with ESPN and the V Foundation, the University of Michigan men's basketball team announced Wednesday (Aug. 21), the Wolverines will travel to New York City and play Arkansas in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Madison Square Garden.
In the annual ESPN broadcast, the Wolverines and Razorbacks will be the second game of a doubleheader scheduled for a 9 p.m. tipoff. Miami and Tennessee open the day's play at 6:30 p.m.
The Jimmy V Classic, named for legendary college basketball coach Jim Valvano, annually raises money and awareness for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. The Classic began in 1995 and is in its 30th year -- and 21st at Madison Square Garden.
To date, ESPN has helped raise more than $236 million for the V Foundation since 1993. ESPN's annual V Week has helped to raise nearly $89 million over the past 17 years.
In what will be Michigan's first invitation to the Jimmy V Classic, the Wolverines take on John Calipari's Razorbacks in the eighth all-time series meeting. U-M has a one-game edge, 4-3, and claimed the series' last win 12 years ago at Crisler Center -- 80-67 (Dec. 8, 2012).
Additionally, Michigan's David and Meredith Kaplan basketball coach makes a second straight trip to the Jimmy V Classic after taking his Florida Atlantic squad to the Big Apple last season to take on Illinois. In a back-and-forth scoring battle, the Illini claimed a 98-89 victory over May's Owls.
In the Big Apple, the Wolverines hold a 26-11 record at the World's Most Famous Arena. Last season, U-M secured its 11th straight win after an 89-73 victory over Rick Pitino's St. John's program in the Gavitt Tipoff Games. Graduate guard was instrumental in U-M's win after scoring a career-best 21 points -- one of two 20-plus point Wolverines.
Tickets for the men's doubleheader will go on sale this fall. Priority and access to the best seats will be offered to fans who sign up for the pre-sale through jimmyvclassic.com.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Former Michigan basketball player earns professional contract
Men's Hoops: Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation in 2024-25
Michigan basketball: New roster released, jersey numbers for newcomers