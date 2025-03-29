Michigan's Danny Wolf shares heartfelt message following Sweet Sixteen loss to Auburn
Although fans, players, and coaches are all disappointed with the outcome of Friday night's game against Auburn, everyone agrees that Michigan's 2024-25 season was a success. The Wolverines went from being one of the worst teams in the conference last year to becoming conference tournament champions and making an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen in Dusty May's first year as head coach. That incredible turnaround has given fans confidence that the program is headed in the right direction.
And while May deserves a ton of credit for turning things around, the players on this roster are equally as deserving. At the top of the list is junior F/C Danny Wolf. Transferring in from Yale, Wolf quickly established himself as one of the top players in the conference. The 7-footer is a mismatch nightmare with the ability to play both inside and outside. When he's at the top of his game, there are few players around the country that can keep him in check.
Following Michigan's loss to Auburn, Wolf took to the podium and offered a heartfelt message.
"Playing at Michigan this year was the greatest honor of my lifetime," Wolf said. "I have so much respect and gratitude for my coaches for allowing me to come here. It was arguably the greatest year of my life, and I made so many amazing relationships. I met my brothers for life, and we had an unbelievable locker room."
Although there's some hope that Michigan could potentially put together a massive NIL package that would keep Wolf in Ann Arbor for another season, the overwhelming belief is that this was his first and final season in Ann Arbor. Projected as a potential lottery pick in the NBA Draft, it sure feels like we've seen the last of Wolf in a Michigan uniform.
