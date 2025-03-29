BREAKING: No. 5 Michigan falls to No. 1 Auburn in Sweet Sixteen
After an impressive turnaround from last year, Michigan's season has officially come to an end. The Wolverines fell short against 1-seed Auburn in the Sweet Sixteen on Friday night by a score of 78-65.
Although the game was tight in the first half, it quickly became apparent that sloppy play was going to be a factor. Some of those issues that cost the Wolverines during the regular season came roaring back against the Tigers, and it ultimately proved to be the difference maker. Michigan finished the game with 15 turnovers, along with giving up 19 offensive rebounds to Auburn - handing the Tigers multiple second and third chance scoring opportunities.
Auburn freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford caught fire in the second half and Michigan didn't seem to have an answer. The Tigers' lead ballooned to double figures with under three minutes left in the game and they never looked back.
While this loss certainly stings, Michigan's 2024-25 season will undoubtedly be viewed as a successful one in Dusty May's first year as head coach. The Wolverines went from one of the worst teams in the conference to the Big Ten Tournament champions, along with making an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen. The ultimate goal is obviously to win the NCAA championship, but fans have to feel good about the direction this program is trending with May leading the way.
Noteworthy performances:
- Danny Wolf: 20 PTS, 6 REB
- Vlad Goldin: 10 PTS, 9 REB
- Tre Donaldson: 5 PTS, 0 AST
- Nimari Burnett: 10 PTS, 7 REB
- Rubin Jones: 6 PTS, 2 REB
