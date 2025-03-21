BREAKING: No. 5 Michigan knocks off No. 12 UC San Diego, advances to second round of NCAA Tournament
The 5-seed Michigan Wolverines are on their way to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after knocking off 12-seed UC San Diego on Thursday night.
Michigan got off to a hot start against UC San Diego, building a quick 10-0 lead to start the game. But just when it looked like the Wolverines were on track to pull away and build an insurmountable lead, some of the issues that Michigan struggled with all season long showed up. The Wolverines would commit nine turnovers in the first half alone, allowing the Tritons to claw their way back into the game.
Even with the mistakes, it was clear that Michigan's size was presenting a problem for UCSD. The Tritons were unable to find any success in the paint, and they struggled mightily from outside (something that had been a strength for them all season long), shooting just 2/15 from beyond the arc in the first half. And with Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf combining for 18 points and nine rebounds in the first half, the Wolverines would take a 41-27 lead into the break.
In the second half, Michigan's sloppy play once again allowed UCSD to claw back into the game. The Triton's went on a 12-0 run and eventually cut Michigan's 15-point lead down to just one. With UCSD finding a rhythm from beyond the arc, the Tritons would continue to stay within striking distance for much of the second half. With just over two minutes left in the game, UCSD took a 65-63 lead. But Tre Donaldson responded with a big three of his own, putting the Wolverines back on top 66-65.
With under 20 seconds left in the game, Vlad Goldin went to the free throw line, extending Michigan's lead to 68-65. The Tritons had an opportunity at a last second shot, but it was off the mark.
Michigan survived.
Noteworthy performances
- Vlad Goldin: 14 PTS, 6 REB
- Danny Wolf: 9 PTS, 11 REB
- Roddy Gayle Jr: 11 PTS, 2 REB
- Tre Donaldson: 12 PTS, 3 ASST
Up next, the Wolverines will take on 4-seed Texas A&M in the second round of the tournament on Saturday.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Predicting final score of Michigan basketball vs. UC San Diego in NCAA Tournament
Where Joel Klatt predicts Michigan football players to land in post-free agency mock draft
Chip Lindsey on Michigan football 5-star QB Bryce Underwood: 'I'd say he's pretty advanced'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7