Charles Barkley Predicts Michigan's Fate in NCAA Tournament

The Michigan Wolverines are searching for their first national title since 1989 and the Maize and Blue feel like they have the team to do so. Michigan went 29-2 in the regular season, winning the Big Ten by four games. The Wolverines made it to the Big Ten Tournament, where they fell victim to Purdue in the finals.

The Maize and Blue will take on No. 16 Howard in the first round on Thursday night and then Michigan would face the winner of Georgia vs. Saint Louis in the Round of 32, assuming it gets by Howard.

Michigan is a popular pick to not only reach the Final Four this season, but also get to the national title. One person who sees the Wolverines getting to the Final Four is Hall of Famer Charles Barkley. Recently, Barkey sat down with Michigan legend Tim McCormick on Go Blue Hoops to discuss the NCAA Tournament and Michigan.

Barkley looks for the Wolverines to get to the Final Four, but then a matchup with Arizona could be daunting.

"I think Michigan was right there with Arizona all year," Barkey told McCormick. "I thought they were the two best teams and I thought they separated themselves. I think Duke is a really good team. And I think Florida is good. It took them a while to come together. But I think Arizona and Michigan have separated themselves.

"I'm gonna pick both of those teams obviously, to get to the Final Four. I think the injury bug has really kind of, I think it really showed up a little bit in the Purdue game. Because you can keep going, you can keep going. But I think Michigan is the second best team. I think Arizona's the best team.

"Because I think they have more ways to beat you. And Michigan is the only team I think can handle their size. Because Arizona's huge. And Michigan is huge. But I think their size is going to bother anybody they play against. But I'm gonna give Arizona the edge because of injuries."

Michigan's path to the Final Four

Anything can happen in March Madness, which is why they call it that. But Michigan has a promising draw. The Wolverines are in the same region with No. 2 Iowa State, No. 3 Virginia, and No. 4 Alabama. The Wolverines would first meet with the Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 — if both teams get there.

Alabama recently lost one of its top players, who might miss the entire tournament. A matchup with Iowa State in the Elite 8 appears to be the most common prediction amongst experts, and the Cyclones struggled to shoot free throws, which would bode well for Michigan if the game is tight down the stretch.