Michigan F Morez Johnson Jr. Reportedly Completed Three NBA Pre-Draft Workouts

Morez Johnson Jr. had a tough decision to make, but after tearing up the NBA Combine — it became easy.

After helping Michigan win the national title, Johnson Jr. had to choose between returning to the Wolverines for one more season, or head to the league. At first, it appeared like the former Illinois transfer might return to Ann Arbor for one more season. But then he had one of the best Combine showings of anyone.

Johnson Jr. showed great athleticism, and proved he can be a weapon behind the three-point line. Given his defensive ability, Johnson Jr. started flying up the draft boards into lottery discussion.

Now that he has cemented his draft status, Johnson Jr. has reportedly taken three pre-draft workouts. According to Vince Wolfram, Johnson Jr. has worked out for the Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder, and the New York Knicks.

Michigan's Morez Johnson has completed pre-draft workouts with the Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder, and New York Knicks, per sources.



CHI: Picks No. 4, 15, 38, 56

OKC: Picks No. 12, 17, 37

NYK: Picks No. 24, 31, 55



Johnson averaged 13.1 PPG and 7.3 RPG in 2025-26. pic.twitter.com/VkQlwxDtRN — Vince Wolfram (@vincewolfram15) June 8, 2026

What Johnson brings to the table

It's not shocking to see both Chicago and OKC take a look at Johnson, who could select him with either the No. 12, No. 15, or No. 17 pick in the draft. If he were to make it down to New York at No. 24, it would be shocking at this point in time.

When the 6'9", 250-pound forward transferred to Michigan after his freshman season at Illinois, it was known that Johnson Jr. was a standout rebounder and was very athletic. And in one season at Michigan, Johnson Jr. was able to transform his game.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Playing in just over 25 minutes per game, Johnson Jr. averaged 13.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game for the Wolverines. And after never hitting a three at Illinois, Johnson Jr. shot 34.4% from three for Michigan.

There were times that he disappeared during big moments, and stretches he would go ice cold, but Johnson Jr. improved during the Big Dance, and following his Combine, teams are salivating over drafting the 20-year-old.

He wasn't only fast, but he drilled 17-of-25 three-pointers in the Combine, and even shot the ball better than some guards.

Johnson Jr. fits today's NBA

David Banks-Imagn Images

Some might think of Johnson Jr. as just a banger down low. And he has that ability. He isn't afraid to go toe-to-toe with anyone. Johnson Jr. can rebound with anyone and is physical in the paint, but he has been able to adapt to the new era of the NBA.

Johnson Jr. runs the court, catches lobs from playmakers, and again, can shoot the three. A team like OKC could use Johnson Jr. After the Spurs beat them down low in the Western Conference Finals, OKC could use a player like Johnson Jr. who will rebound the ball and play defense.

Whoever ends up picking Johnson Jr will get a player with sky-high potential.