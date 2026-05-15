Michigan Big Man Morez Johnson Tabbed Major 'Winner' During NBA Combine

The NBA Draft Combine runs from May 10-17 and there are a few clear winners from the event. Baylor's Cameron Carr put on a show during the 5-on-5, scoring 30 points, which has elevated his draft stock. But not too far behind Carr is Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr.

Johnson went into the Combine debating on whether he would return to Michigan or stay in the draft, and there is only one clear answer after a few days of the Combine. Not only is Johnson likely going to stay in the draft, but now there is talk on if he can get into the lottery.

The former fringe first-round projection has solidified himself as a shoe-in, with teams in awe of his ability. And it's time for the Wolverines to pivot elsewhere to fill their final roster spot — Johnson will be in the NBA next season.

Impressive measurements

• 6'9" (no shoes)

• 250 lbs

• 7'3.5" wingspan

• 8'11" standing reach

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

When he came to Michigan, he was known as a 6'9" athletic big. But according to the Combine, he stands at 6'9" without shoes on. Which means Johnson is every bit of 6'10" with shoes on, which just increased his value for an NBA team.

Johnson had the third-longest wingspan of any forward in the draft. He is able to use his arms to grab rebounds and block shots — something fans were used to seeing during his lone season in Ann Arbor.

Impressive during drills

Vertical Leap: 33.5"

Max. Vertical Leap: 39"

Shuttle Run: 2.91 seconds

Lane Agibility: 10.59 seconds

Three-Quarter Sprints: 3.17 seconds

3-Point Star Drill: 17-25 on three-pointers

If Johnson's physical measurements didn't 'wow' you, then his drill times will. We already knew Johnson was athletic, but he had the second-best lane agility time of any forward in the draft — that includes players like Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, and Yaxel Lendeborg.

Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Another key aspect of Johnson's time at the Combine was his shooting. He never made a three during his freshman season with Illinois. But Dusty May allowed Johnson to expand his game and shoot the three. Johnson attempted 35 total threes this past season with the Wolverines, making 34.3% of them.

At the Combine, he was among the best players in the entire event. Johnson made 17of-25 threes, which shows he can play the modern NBA game. Teams are looking for bigs who can space the floor, and that's exactly what he showed he can do.