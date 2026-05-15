Michigan Big Man Morez Johnson Tabbed Major 'Winner' During NBA Combine
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The NBA Draft Combine runs from May 10-17 and there are a few clear winners from the event. Baylor's Cameron Carr put on a show during the 5-on-5, scoring 30 points, which has elevated his draft stock. But not too far behind Carr is Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr.
Johnson went into the Combine debating on whether he would return to Michigan or stay in the draft, and there is only one clear answer after a few days of the Combine. Not only is Johnson likely going to stay in the draft, but now there is talk on if he can get into the lottery.
The former fringe first-round projection has solidified himself as a shoe-in, with teams in awe of his ability. And it's time for the Wolverines to pivot elsewhere to fill their final roster spot — Johnson will be in the NBA next season.
Impressive measurements
• 6'9" (no shoes)
• 250 lbs
• 7'3.5" wingspan
• 8'11" standing reach
When he came to Michigan, he was known as a 6'9" athletic big. But according to the Combine, he stands at 6'9" without shoes on. Which means Johnson is every bit of 6'10" with shoes on, which just increased his value for an NBA team.
Johnson had the third-longest wingspan of any forward in the draft. He is able to use his arms to grab rebounds and block shots — something fans were used to seeing during his lone season in Ann Arbor.
Impressive during drills
- Vertical Leap: 33.5"
- Max. Vertical Leap: 39"
- Shuttle Run: 2.91 seconds
- Lane Agibility: 10.59 seconds
- Three-Quarter Sprints: 3.17 seconds
- 3-Point Star Drill: 17-25 on three-pointers
If Johnson's physical measurements didn't 'wow' you, then his drill times will. We already knew Johnson was athletic, but he had the second-best lane agility time of any forward in the draft — that includes players like Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, and Yaxel Lendeborg.
Another key aspect of Johnson's time at the Combine was his shooting. He never made a three during his freshman season with Illinois. But Dusty May allowed Johnson to expand his game and shoot the three. Johnson attempted 35 total threes this past season with the Wolverines, making 34.3% of them.
At the Combine, he was among the best players in the entire event. Johnson made 17of-25 threes, which shows he can play the modern NBA game. Teams are looking for bigs who can space the floor, and that's exactly what he showed he can do.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop