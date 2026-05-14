Michigan Basketball Should be Prepared to 'Pivot' From Morez Johnson

Morez Johnson Jr. is currently in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine and he's shining. Johnson has been one of the standouts of the event and his draft stock is soaring. There is no question that he's going to be a first-round pick, and the only question remains if he can somehow sneak into the lottery.

As for Michigan, it's time for the Wolverines to prepare to pivot away from the standout forward.

Recently, Dusty May spoke with Andy Katz and he said it's still a wait-and-see approach regarding Johnson, but Michigan is prepared to pivot if necessary.

While Johnson still has until May 27 to withdraw from the NBA Draft, the Wolverines might need to begin the process of filling their last roster spot. CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter recently predicted Johnson to stay in the draft, and that's the direction this feels like it's headed.

Johnson named a winner of the Combine

The Combine will go until May 17, but in the first few days, Johnson has been tabbed a winner by many. Johnson measured at 6’9, 250.6 pounds, with a 7’3.5 wingspan, and an 8’11 standing reach and he proved how well he moves during the drills.

Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Johnson entered the Combine as someone who was projected to get picked late in Round 1, but he's inching closer and closer to the lottery. Johnson and his agents might not admit he's staying in the draft, but he's going to be a first-round pick, and that's something Michigan will have to accept.

He excels in the post, and he made his first-ever three-point shot while playing for Michigan this season. Johnson has to show he can consistently play, but with his potential and ceiling, teams are going to gravitate to the athletic big.

What could Michigan do?

As we've seen this offseason, Dusty May works in the dark. The additions of JP Estrella and Jalen Reed came out of left field and May is likely working something up as we speak.

With one roster spot left, a pair of names that have been floated around are Santa Clara's big man Allen Graves — who is likely going to stay in the NBA Draft himself — and Cal Poly combo guard Hamad Mousa.

With the additions of three transfer big men, and high four-star forward Quinn Costello, Michigan has the big men depth to compete next season — the return of Johnson would've been icing on the cake.

However, Michigan could still use a wing and Mousa would fit that. He was a 20-point-per-game scorer last year and can knock down the three with ease. The addition of Mousa would give the Wolverines another weapon to use.