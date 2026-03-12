Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup Set, How to Watch

The Big Ten Tournament began on Tuesday, but after being the No. 1 seed, the Wolverines won't see the court until Friday.

Michigan has been watching the games, trying to determine who it might face in the Quarterfinal Round. And it turns out, it will be a rematch with rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes took care of Iowa on Thursday afternoon, beating the Hawkeyes, 72-69.

Thursday marked Ohio State's first game in the Big Ten Tournament after earning a double-bye with a No. 8 seed.

Friday's game between Michigan vs. Ohio State will mark the third time between the two programs this season.

Here's how to watch, a review of the season, and my prediction.

How to watch

Day: Friday, March 13

Friday, March 13 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)

United Center (Chicago, IL) Network: BTN

BTN On the call: TBD

TBD Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD

Michigan has gone 2-0 against the Buckeyes this season

The Maize and Blue's only blemish in the conference was at home against Wisconsin, meaning Michigan took care of every other Big Ten team its faced — including Ohio State twice.

The Wolverines first hosted Ohio State and beat the Buckeyes, 74-62. Yaxel Lendeborg led the way, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The Wolverines out-rebounded Ohio State, 36-27, and Michigan's bigs made a nice impression. John Mobley Jr. scored 22 for the Buckeyes.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second game came in Columbus, where Michigan obliterated Ohio State, winning 82-61. Aday Mara was the dominant one, scoring 24 points for the Wolverines. Lendeborg scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Michigan had 43 total rebounds as a team. For the Buckeyes, Bruce Thornton scored a team-high 16 points, but OSU turned it over 12 times and couldn't stop Michigan in the paint.

Score prediction

Ohio State has been playing really well towards the end of the season and is making a compelling case to make the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes have now won four in a row, including a win over Purdue in Columbus.

But there is a reason OSU has yet to beat Michigan and was blown out on its own court.

The Buckeyes just don't have answers for Michigan's bigs, which is what's been hard for all the Big Ten teams — save for Wisconsin. The Buckeyes' Christoph Tilley is 7', but he is overmatched by Mara and Morez Johnson.

Yaxel Lendeborg has been playing well lately, too, winning the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Look for Michigan to beat the Buckeyes for a third time in a row.

Final score: Michigan 88, Ohio State 76