Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinal Matchup Set, How to Watch
In this story:
The Big Ten Tournament began on Tuesday, but after being the No. 1 seed, the Wolverines won't see the court until Friday.
Michigan has been watching the games, trying to determine who it might face in the Quarterfinal Round. And it turns out, it will be a rematch with rival Ohio State. The Buckeyes took care of Iowa on Thursday afternoon, beating the Hawkeyes, 72-69.
Thursday marked Ohio State's first game in the Big Ten Tournament after earning a double-bye with a No. 8 seed.
Friday's game between Michigan vs. Ohio State will mark the third time between the two programs this season.
Here's how to watch, a review of the season, and my prediction.
How to watch
- Day: Friday, March 13
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center (Chicago, IL)
- Network: BTN
- On the call: TBD
- Radio: Michigan Sports Network from LEARFIELD
Michigan has gone 2-0 against the Buckeyes this season
The Maize and Blue's only blemish in the conference was at home against Wisconsin, meaning Michigan took care of every other Big Ten team its faced — including Ohio State twice.
The Wolverines first hosted Ohio State and beat the Buckeyes, 74-62. Yaxel Lendeborg led the way, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. The Wolverines out-rebounded Ohio State, 36-27, and Michigan's bigs made a nice impression. John Mobley Jr. scored 22 for the Buckeyes.
The second game came in Columbus, where Michigan obliterated Ohio State, winning 82-61. Aday Mara was the dominant one, scoring 24 points for the Wolverines. Lendeborg scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Michigan had 43 total rebounds as a team. For the Buckeyes, Bruce Thornton scored a team-high 16 points, but OSU turned it over 12 times and couldn't stop Michigan in the paint.
Score prediction
Ohio State has been playing really well towards the end of the season and is making a compelling case to make the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes have now won four in a row, including a win over Purdue in Columbus.
But there is a reason OSU has yet to beat Michigan and was blown out on its own court.
The Buckeyes just don't have answers for Michigan's bigs, which is what's been hard for all the Big Ten teams — save for Wisconsin. The Buckeyes' Christoph Tilley is 7', but he is overmatched by Mara and Morez Johnson.
Yaxel Lendeborg has been playing well lately, too, winning the Big Ten Player of the Year award. Look for Michigan to beat the Buckeyes for a third time in a row.
Final score: Michigan 88, Ohio State 76
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop