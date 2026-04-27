Incoming 5-Star Michigan Freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. Training With Morez Johnson, Aday Mara

Michigan is set to potentially lose its entire frontcourt from its national title winning team. Both Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. had declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but both players are maintaining their collegiate eligibility. The Wolverines also lost Will Tschetter to graduation and Malick Kordel to the transfer portal.

Dusty May has since signed three big men via the portal. The Wolverines have signed just three total players from the portal — none being guards. But Michigan does have a six-man incoming freshmen class, with five-star guard Brandon McCoy Jr. as the headliner.

McCoy Jr. was a late addition to the class. He committed to the Wolverines during halftime of Michigan's Final Four game against Arizona — doing so while talking to the Fab Five.

While McCoy Jr. isn't in Ann Arbor yet, he's working on his game, while training with a pair of national champions. McCoy Jr. posted on X earlier on Sunday a photo of Mara, Johnson Jr., and himself, which appeared to show that the three of them have been training together.

Johnson Jr. would go on to quote the photo and say 'We working' with a Michigan symbol attached.

Johnson Jr. showing cryptic signs?

With Michigan signing three big men, including 7'2" center Moustapha Thiam, it all shows that the Wolverines are expecting at least one of Mara or Johnson Jr. to stay in the 2026 NBA Draft. All signs point to Mara leaving Ann Arbor, but Michigan is still holding out hope that Johnson Jr. changes his mind.

Michigan made it work this past season using three big men — plus Yaxel Lendeborg as the wing — and Dusty May would love to have the issue of working around four big men in the rotation in 2026 if that meant getting Johnson Jr. back.

While he did enter the draft, Johnson Jr., has been posting more about Michigan on his X account. After the photo with McCoy Jr. and Mara, Johnson Jr. posted a photo of himself checking into a game with coach May, appearing to be talking to him.

Johnson Jr. is going to go through the NBA Combine, which is set for May 10-17. He will then determine what scouts are saying about his future and if Johnson Jr. doesn't receive the feedback he is hoping for, it wouldn't be shocking to see him come back to Ann Arbor for one more season.

If Johnson Jr. and Mara do leave, it's nice knowing that McCoy Jr. is working out with two players who were pivotal in helping the Wolverines win the title this season. McCoy Jr. is ranked as the No. 13 player in the 2026 recruiting class, per the Composite.